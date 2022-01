マイクロソフトがアクティビジョンを買収する５つの理由

Microsoft's Xbox One video game console and Activision Blizzard's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare video game arranged in Denver, Colorado, U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Microsoft Corp. agreed to buy Activision Blizzard Inc. in a $68.7 billion deal, uniting two of the biggest forces in video games to create the world’s third-biggest gaming company.

Photographer: Michael Ciaglo/Bloomberg