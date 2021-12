ソフトバンクＧ出資のスナップディール、インドＩＰＯを申請

The Snapdeal.com website is displayed on an Apple Inc. Iphone in an arranged photograph in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2014. India doesn’t allow foreign-controlled companies to sell products online. That’s led local web retailers such as the local Snapdeal to a different model than the one pioneered by Amazon: they operate online marketplaces and local traders sell goods in a $3 billion e-commerce market.

Photographer: Kuni Takahasi