「次のテスラ」との期待でリビアン株が大幅続伸、時価総額は11兆円超

Rivian R1T electric pickup trucks drive through Times Square during the company's IPO outside the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Electric vehicle-maker Rivian Automotive Inc. priced shares in its initial public offering at $78 apiece to raise about $11.9 billion, the biggest first-time share sale this year.

Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg