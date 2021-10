コンテナ滞留は年内続く、ギフト購入早めに－米ロングビーチ港湾局長

Ship report 10/20: 167 total ships inport LA/LB incl. 108 at anchor or hold areas & 61 at berths. Of the 167, 103 are container ships incl. 71 at anchor or in hold areas & 32 at berth. 50 vessels in hold areas; 39 container ships, 4 tankers, 7 bulk. pic.twitter.com/HzIhDkEkKe