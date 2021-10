A woman walks past a Shinsei Bank Ltd. branch in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2009. Shinsei Bank Ltd., the Japanese lender merging with smaller Aozora Bank Ltd., said net income was 11.1 billion yen in the first half ended Sept. 30., compared with a loss of 19.3 billion yen a year earlier.

Photographer: Toshiyuki Aizawa