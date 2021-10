ＢｏｆＡ、仮想通貨をリサーチ対象に追加－機関投資家から強い関心

Bloomberg

Surveillance: Early Edition, live from London, Berlin and New York. Francine Lacqua, Matt Miller, and Kailey Leinz deliver the latest news and analysis on the markets with leaders in global finance and economics. Anne-Marie Trevelyan, U.K. International Trade Secretary, says a comprehensive trade deal with the U.S. is possible before the next election. David Herro, Harris Associates CIO, says inflation is here globally. Kallum Pickering, Berenberg Senior Economist, says we’re in for a volatile period. Lucy Frazer, U.K. Financial Secretary to the Treasury, says the U.K. has sufficient supply from refineries. (Source: Bloomberg)