ＳＢＩＨＤが新生銀にＴＯＢ、きょうにも発表－報道 横山恵利香、鈴木偉知郎 2021年9月9日 15:15 JST 更新日時 2021年9月9日 15:44 JST Yoshitaka Kitao, chief executive officer of SBI Holdings Inc., speaks at the FinSum fintech summit in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. SBI Holdings is Japan's biggest online brokerage. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg ＳＢＩホールディングスは、新生銀行に株式公開買い付け（ＴＯＢ）を実施し、事実上傘下に入れる方針を固めたと、読売新聞電子版が９日、情報源を示さず報じた。A pedestrian walks past a sign for Shinsei Bank Ltd. outside one of their branches in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, May 14, 2010. Shinsei Bank Ltd., the lender partly owned by U.S. investor J. Christopher Flowers, and Aozora Bank Ltd. said they canceled a planned merger that would have created Japan’s sixth-largest bank by assets.Photographer: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Bloomberg 報道によると、きょうにも発表する。新生銀の対応次第では、敵対的ＴＯＢに発展する可能性もあるという。 ブルームバーグのデータによるとＳＢＩは現在、新生銀株の16.50％を保有している。新生銀株は３月に付けた直近の高値から約26％下落している。(第３段落を追加し更新します) 最新の情報は、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中 LEARN MORE