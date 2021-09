石破元幹事長が河野氏支援を検討、総裁選不出馬で調整へ―報道

Shigeru Ishiba, a member of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the House of Representatives, attends a debate ahead of the LDP presidential election at Japan Press Club on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. The ruling party in Japan is set to vote on its new leader on Sept. 14 and then use its majority in parliament to elect that person as the next prime minister on Sept. 16.

Photographer: Charly Triballeau/AFP