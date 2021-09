アルミ相場急伸、ギニア政情不安で原料の供給に懸念

Members of the Armed Forces of Guinea drive through the central neighbourhood of Kaloum in Conakry on September 5, 2021 after sustainable gunfire was heard. - Gunfire was heard in Conkary in the morning and troops were seen on the streets, witnesses told AFP. There was no immediate explanation for the incidents in Conakry's Kaloum peninsula, where the presidency, various institutions and offices are located. (Photo by CELLOU BINANI / AFP) (Photo by CELLOU BINANI/AFP via Getty Images)

Photographer: CELLOU BINANI/AFP