ワクチンの種類による抗体産生量の違い、どれほどの意味があるのか

Used vaccine vials that contained (L-R) Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines are pictured at the Skane University Hospital vaccination centre in Malmo, Sweden, on February 17, 2021. - Sweden OUT (Photo by Johan NILSSON / TT NEWS AGENCY / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo by JOHAN NILSSON/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images)

Photographer: JOHAN NILSSON/AFP