西武ＨＤ、ホテル売却でブラックストーンなど３社候補に選定ー関係者

The Prince Park Tower Tokyo, operated by Prince Hotels Inc., center, stands behind its signage in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, June 24, 2013. Cerberus Capital Management LP is battling Seibu Holdings Inc. shareholders including Yoshiaki Tsutsumi, once the world's richest man, for seats on the Japanese company's board. History suggests the investment company, run by Stephen A. Feinberg, will fail.

Photographer: Tomohiro Ohsumi