バイデン大統領、30年には新車販売の50％をゼロエミッション車に

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Biden has called for half of all vehicles sold in the U.S. to be capable of emissions-free driving by the end of the decade, an ambitious goal that automakers say can only be achieved with bigger government investment in charging stations and other infrastructure.

Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg