Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (top R) attends a news conference on Japan's response to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, as reporters raise their hands for questions at his official residence in Tokyo July 30, 2021, in the middle of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo by ISSEI KATO / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ISSEI KATO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Photographer: ISSEI KATO/AFP