【米国市況】株下落、ドル高－ＦＲＢ副議長が23年利上げ開始予想

A pedestrian wearing a protective mask passes in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Thursday, July 22, 2021. After a year of Zoom meetings and awkward virtual happy hours, New York's youngest aspiring financiers have returned to the offices of the city's investment banks, where they're making the most of the in-person mentoring and networking they've lacked during the pandemic.

Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg