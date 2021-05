Signage for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG), is displayed on a glass door at a branch in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Japan’s biggest banks are expected to project the highest bad-loan costs in a decade when they issue annual profit forecasts this week, joining global peers in bracing for the worst global recession since the Great Depression.