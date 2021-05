【新型コロナ】インド、１日当たりの死者が最多－新規感染は40万人超

VACCINE DATA UPDATE (May 7)



2.83M doses today; 7-day avg=2.09M/day

US: 255M doses total



The U.S. 7-day rose (by 0.01M) for the first time in more than three weeks. What's it mean? We'll see...



Full data: https://t.co/0eOgSRgh2J pic.twitter.com/o9QPSDjhqx