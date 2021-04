ソフトバンクＧ株が約２週間ぶり安値、アーム売却巡り英当局が介入

Masayoshi Son, chairman and chief executive officer of SoftBank Group Corp., stands in front of an image of the rabbit-duck illusion as he speaks during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. In a sign of continuing struggles with its startup investments, SoftBank lost money again in its Vision Fund, one quarter after the Japanese company posted a record quarterly loss driven by the meltdown at WeWork.

Photographer: Bloomberg/Bloomberg