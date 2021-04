ERFURT, GERMANY - APRIL 08: Medical Staff prepares a vial of the Pfizer/BioNTech Comirnaty vaccine against Covid-19 at a vaccination center at the Messe trade fair grounds during the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic on April 8, 2021 in Erfurt, Germany. German authorities are expecting a strong increase in the volume of inoculations in April as vaccine supplies stabilize. Germany began vaccinations in late December and authorities predict as many vaccine doses to arrive in April as in the three months before. So far about 13% of people in Germany have received a first dose. (Photo by Jens Schlueter/Getty Images)

Photographer: Jens Schlueter/Getty Images Europe