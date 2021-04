バイデン政権高官、地球温暖化対策は雇用創出につながると主張へ

Gina McCarthy, White House national climate advisor, speaks during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. U.S. President Joe Biden will take executive action on Wednesday to combat climate change, including temporarily blocking new leases for oil drilling on federal lands, ordering a review of fossil-fuel subsidies and other measures to overhaul the U.S. energy mix.

Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg