９月までに全対象者のワクチン供給めど､ファイザーに追加要請-菅首相 延広絵美 2021年4月19日 9:51 JST Yoshihide Suga, Japan's prime minister, speaks as U.S. President Joe Biden listens during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, April 16, 2021. Biden met with Suga to discuss issues including human rights, Taiwan and supply chain resilience with China expected to loom large in the talks. Photographer: Doug Mills/The New York Times Yoshihide Suga, Japan's prime minister, speaks as U.S. President Joe Biden listens during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, April 16, 2021. Biden met with Suga to discuss issues including human rights, Taiwan and supply chain resilience with China expected to loom large in the talks. Photographer: Doug Mills/The New York Times Photographer: Doug Mills/The New York Times 菅義偉首相は19日、米ファイザーに新型コロナウイルスワクチンの追加供給を要請し、９月までに全接種対象者にワクチンが供給されるめどがたったと述べた。首相官邸で記者団に語った。 菅首相は訪米中の17日午前（日本時間同日夜）、ファイザーのアルバート・ブーラ最高経営責任者（ＣＥＯ）と電話会談を実施した。同社と１月に結んだ契約では、年内に約１億4400万回分（7200万人分）の供給を受ける予定だった。河野氏：９月末までにワクチン対象者に行き渡るような供給で実質合意 最新の情報は、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中 LEARN MORE