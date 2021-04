新型コロナ、世界経済への後遺症も長引く恐れ－今年Ｖ字回復でも

The Developing World’s Shrinking Middle

An estimated 150 million slipped down the economic ladder in 2020, the first pullback in almost three decades

Sources: Pew Research Center extrapolated income-distribution population sizes from 2014 and 2018 World Bank household surveys using the bank's January 2020 growth forecasts and January 2021 growth estimates for 2020; middle and upper-middle income defined as $10 to $20 and $20 to $50 a day, respectively.