【外国株動意銘柄】ＢｏｆＡ、モルガンＳ、テスラ、Ｊ＆Ｊ

Monitors display Coinbase signage during the company's initial public offering (IPO) at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Coinbase Global Inc., the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, is set to debut on Wednesday through a direct listing, an alternative to a traditional initial public offering that has only been deployed a handful of times.

Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg