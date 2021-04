日本株続伸へ、米消費者心理や住宅指標の改善を好感－景気敏感株高い

TOKYO, JAPAN - FEBRUARY 28: People wearing face masks walk through Shibuya on February 28, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. A growing number of events and sporting fixtures are being cancelled or postponed around Japan while some businesses are closing or asking their employees or work from home. Prime Minister Abe has also asked schools to close for around a month as Covid-19 cases continue to increase and concerns mount over the possibility that the outbreak will force the postponement or even cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Photographer: Carl Court/Getty Images AsiaPac