ゴーン被告勾留は法手続きの「乱用」－国連人権理事会の作業部会

TOPSHOT - Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn (C-light blue cap) is escorted as he walks out of the Tokyo Detention House following his release on bail in Tokyo on March 6, 2019. - Ghosn posted bail of 1 billion yen (9 million USD) in cash on March 6, paving the way for his release from the Tokyo detention centre after more than three months in custody. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP) (Photo by BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images)

Photographer: BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP