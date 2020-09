バイトダンス、ＴｉｋＴｏｋ売却は米政府の期限過ぎる公算大－関係者

The website for ByteDance Ltd.'s TikTok app is displayed on a smartphone in an arranged photograph in Beijing, China, on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. U.S. President Donald Trump said he's told people involved in the sale of the U.S. assets of ByteDance's TikTok that the deal must be struck by Sept. 15 and the federal government must be "well compensated," or the service will be shut down.

Photographer: Yan Cong/Bloomberg