シンガポール２ＱのＧＤＰ、前期比年率42.9％減－速報から下向き改定 Michelle Jamrisko 2020年8月11日 9:21 JST シンガポールの今年４－６月（第２四半期）の国内総生産（ＧＤＰ）は前期比年率42.9％減少した。速報値の41.2％減から下向き改定された。ブルームバーグが調査したアナリストの予想は43％の減少。前年同期比では13.2％減（速報値12.6％減、予想12.9％減）。原題：Singapore's Economy Posts Worse Contraction in Second Quarter（抜粋）