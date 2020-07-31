Photographer: Shoko Takayasu/Bloomberg cojp 東京都での感染確認が400人超える見通し、新型コロナ－報道 林純子 2020年7月31日 11:53 JST Pedestrians wearing protective face masks cross a road in the Roppongi district of Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Officials in Japan are planning stricter measures on businesses and group activities as coronavirus cases continue to spread from a concentration around the capital to other urban areas across the country. Photographer: Shoko Takayasu/Bloomberg Photographer: Shoko Takayasu/Bloomberg 東京都での31日の新型コロナウイルスの感染確認が400人を超える見通しだとＮＨＫが速報した。400人を超えるのは初めて。 最新の情報は、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中 LEARN MORE