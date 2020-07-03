 コンテンツにスキップする
Photographer: Lauryn Ishak/Bloomberg
cojp

シンガポールの５月小売売上高、過去最大の減少－ロックダウン響く

Michelle Jamrisko、Myungshin Cho
Stores are shuttered at the Tekka Centre during a phased lockdown due to the coronavirus in Singapore, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Mostly empty offices, staggered work hours, face shields and contact tracing -- that's what Singapore's cautious return to work will look like under the watchful gaze of the hub's financial regulator. The authority's approach is part of a phased reopening of the city-state, which has been under one of the longest lockdowns in Asia as authorities battled a second wave of coronavirus infections.
Stores are shuttered at the Tekka Centre during a phased lockdown due to the coronavirus in Singapore, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Mostly empty offices, staggered work hours, face shields and contact tracing -- that's what Singapore's cautious return to work will look like under the watchful gaze of the hub's financial regulator. The authority's approach is part of a phased reopening of the city-state, which has been under one of the longest lockdowns in Asia as authorities battled a second wave of coronavirus infections.
Photographer: Lauryn Ishak/Bloomberg
Photographer: Lauryn Ishak/Bloomberg

シンガポールの５月の小売売上高は1986年までさかのぼる統計で最大の落ち込みとなった。ロックダウン（都市封鎖）の経済的影響が想定より大きかったことを示唆している。

　　統計局の３日の発表によると、小売売上高は前年同月比52.1％減少。ブルームバーグ集計のエコノミスト予想中央値は47％の減少だった。前月比では21.5％減少。エコノミスト予想は８％減だった。

Record Slump

Singapore retail sales plunged in May during partial lockdown

Source: SingStat

原題：
Historic Plunge for Singapore Retail Sales Shows Lockdown Pain（抜粋）

    最新の情報は、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中 LEARN MORE