cojp シンガポールの５月小売売上高、過去最大の減少－ロックダウン響く Michelle Jamrisko、Myungshin Cho 2020年7月3日 15:27 JST Photographer: Lauryn Ishak/Bloomberg シンガポールの５月の小売売上高は1986年までさかのぼる統計で最大の落ち込みとなった。ロックダウン（都市封鎖）の経済的影響が想定より大きかったことを示唆している。 統計局の３日の発表によると、小売売上高は前年同月比52.1％減少。ブルームバーグ集計のエコノミスト予想中央値は47％の減少だった。前月比では21.5％減少。エコノミスト予想は８％減だった。 Record Slump Singapore retail sales plunged in May during partial lockdown Source: SingStat 原題：Historic Plunge for Singapore Retail Sales Shows Lockdown Pain（抜粋）