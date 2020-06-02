Photographer: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg cojp ルフトハンザ株が上昇、監査役会が救済策を承認－約１兆800億円規模 Christopher Jasper、William Wilkes 2020年6月2日 16:45 JST A Deutsche Lufthansa AG logo sits on the tail fin of a grounded passenger jet, manufactured by Airbus SE, at Frankfurt Airport, operated by Fraport AG, in Frankfurt, Germany, on Thursday, May 28, 2020. The German government bristled at the European Commission’s antitrust demands on its 9 billion-euro ($9.9 billion) bailout of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, in a sign of rising tensions over the stalled aid package. Photographer: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg Photographer: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg ルフトハンザ航空の株価が２日の欧州株式市場で上昇。同社の監査役会が１日、ドイツ政府が提示した90億ユーロ（約１兆800億円）の救済策を承認した。 ルフトハンザ株はフランクフルト時間２日午前９時４分現在、6.6％高の9.75ユーロ。一時は8.3％高を付けた。原題：Lufthansa Gains Following Breakthrough on $10 Billion Bailout（抜粋） 最新の情報は、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中 LEARN MORE