cojp ビットコイン上昇、２月以来の１万ドル台－半減期控え Joanna Ossinger 2020年5月8日 9:57 JST 仮想通貨ビットコインが値上がりし、再び１万ドルを突破した。価格を押し上げると一部でみられているマイニング報酬の半減期というテクニカルなイベントが近づいている。 ビットコインはアジア時間８日午前の取引で一時2.2％高の１万15ドルと、２月24日以来の１万ドル台乗せ。マイニング報酬は12日にも半減されると見込まれている。 原題：Bitcoin Tops $10,000 for First Time Since February Pre-Halving（抜粋）