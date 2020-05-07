英中銀が政策発表前倒し、日本時間午後３時－６月までにＱＥ拡大か

イングランド銀行（英中央銀行）は７日、金融政策委員会（ＭＰＣ）の政策決定と四半期ごとの金融政策報告の発表時間を従来のロンドン時間正午（日本時間午後８時）から早め、午前７時（同午後３時）に公表する。

政策決定発表後のベイリー総裁による記者ブリーフィングの内容は、ロンドン時間午前10時（同午後６時）に公開される予定だ。

イングランド銀は３月19日に政策金利の過去最低0.1％への引き下げと、量的緩和（ＱＥ）の2000億ポンド（約26兆円）増額を発表。しかし、このままのペースでは資産買い入れ枠が６月末ごろに上限に達すると見込まれており、借り入れコストの上昇抑制に向け、ベイリー総裁は買い入れ額をさらに増やす用意を示唆する可能性がある。

英中銀は予想される経済成長とインフレの軌道について、ロックダウン（都市封鎖）が継続する期間に応じて複数のシナリオを提示することになりそうだ。

The U.K. economy could shrink 13% this year if the lockdown persists

What Our Economists Say:

“Alongside concerns about the economic recovery, the BOE will also be mindful that with gilt issuance continuing apace, financial conditions could easily tighten again later in the year. This makes it likely the central bank will increase its asset purchase target again in both June and August.”

--Dan Hanson, Bloomberg Economics. For the full INSIGHT, click here