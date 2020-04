【米国市況】株下落、大型テクノロジー銘柄が軟調－ドルも値下がり

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 18: People pass walk by the Nasdaq building as the screen shows the logo of the video-conferencing software company Zoom after the opening bell ceremony on April 18, 2019 in New York City. The video-conferencing software company announced it's IPO priced at $36 per share, at an estimated value of $9.2 billion. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

Photographer: Kena Betancur/Getty Images North America