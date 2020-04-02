東京での新たな感染者数は97人で最多、慶応病院関係が15人－報道 林純子 2020年4月2日 16:20 JST 更新日時 2020年4月2日 16:50 JST TOKYO, JAPAN - MARCH 26: Commuters wearing face masks make their way to work on March 26, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike held a press conference last night to request citizens to refrain from going outside this weekend for nonessential reasons after 41 cases of new coronavirus infections were confirmed yesterday. She warned that Tokyo, one of the largest and most densely populated cities on earth, could face a lockdown if there is a surge in new coronavirus cases. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images) Photographer: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images AsiaPac TOKYO, JAPAN - MARCH 26: Commuters wearing face masks make their way to work on March 26, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike held a press conference last night to request citizens to refrain from going outside this weekend for nonessential reasons after 41 cases of new coronavirus infections were confirmed yesterday. She warned that Tokyo, one of the largest and most densely populated cities on earth, could face a lockdown if there is a surge in new coronavirus cases. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images) Photographer: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images AsiaPac Photographer: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images AsiaPac 東京都内で２日、新たに97人が新型コロナウイルスに感染していることが確認されたとＮＨＫが都の関係者の情報を基に報じた。都が１日に発表する数としては最多。このうち、東京台東区の永寿総合病院の関係者が21人いるほか、新宿区の慶応義塾大学病院の関係者も15人いるという。都内で感染が確認されたのは計684人。(２日の都内の感染者数が97人であることを追加します) 最新の情報は、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中 LEARN MORE