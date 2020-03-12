Photographer: BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP Ｓ＆Ｐ500種が７％安、サーキットブレーカー発動－今週２回目 Sarah Ponczek、Vildana Hajric 2020年3月12日 22:53 JST The numbers are displayed after the closing bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange on March 11, 2020 in New York. - Wall Street stocks dove deeper into the red in afternoon trading on March 11, 2020, with losses accelerating after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic. Near 1710 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial was down more than 1,200 points, or 5.0 percent, at 23,777.17. The broad-based S&P 500 slumped 4.6 percent to 2,749.88, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 4.4 percent to 7,979.15. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images) Photographer: BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP Photographer: BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP 12日朝の米株式相場は寄り付きから急落し、一時売買を停止するサーキットブレーカーが発動した。同措置は９日にも発動され、今週２回目となる。 Ｓ＆Ｐ500種株価指数はニューヨーク時間午前９時35分時点で前日比７％安の2549となり、ニューヨーク証券取引所のルールに基づき15分間取引を停止するサーキットブレーカーが発動された。原題：Circuit Breakers Triggered Again With Stocks in Bear Market（抜粋） 最新の情報は、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中 LEARN MORE