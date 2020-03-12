 コンテンツにスキップする
Photographer: BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP

Ｓ＆Ｐ500種が７％安、サーキットブレーカー発動－今週２回目

Sarah Ponczek、Vildana Hajric
The numbers are displayed after the closing bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange on March 11, 2020 in New York. - Wall Street stocks dove deeper into the red in afternoon trading on March 11, 2020, with losses accelerating after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic. Near 1710 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial was down more than 1,200 points, or 5.0 percent, at 23,777.17. The broad-based S&P 500 slumped 4.6 percent to 2,749.88, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 4.4 percent to 7,979.15. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)
The numbers are displayed after the closing bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange on March 11, 2020 in New York. - Wall Street stocks dove deeper into the red in afternoon trading on March 11, 2020, with losses accelerating after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic. Near 1710 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial was down more than 1,200 points, or 5.0 percent, at 23,777.17. The broad-based S&P 500 slumped 4.6 percent to 2,749.88, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 4.4 percent to 7,979.15. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)
Photographer: BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP
Photographer: BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP

12日朝の米株式相場は寄り付きから急落し、一時売買を停止するサーキットブレーカーが発動した。同措置は９日にも発動され、今週２回目となる。

　　Ｓ＆Ｐ500種株価指数はニューヨーク時間午前９時35分時点で前日比７％安の2549となり、ニューヨーク証券取引所のルールに基づき15分間取引を停止するサーキットブレーカーが発動された。

原題：
Circuit Breakers Triggered Again With Stocks in Bear Market（抜粋）

    最新の情報は、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中 LEARN MORE