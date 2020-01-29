Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg 在韓米軍、韓国人労働者に休職の可能性を通知 Jihye Lee 2020年1月29日 11:34 JST ４月１日付で暫定的に休職扱いとする可能性を伝える 米韓は在韓米軍の駐留経費分担を巡り行き詰まり状態 South Korean and U.S. soldiers stand guard next to the United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission (UNCMAC) conference buildings at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Paju, South Korea, on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday that the administration had “started talking to North Korea directly” and was discussing five potential sites for the unprecedented summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg 在韓米軍は29日、基地で働く韓国人労働者に対し４月１日付で暫定的に休職扱いとする可能性を通知した。韓国と米国は、在韓米軍の駐留経費を巡り対立が続いている。 トランプ大統領は当初、韓国側の年間負担額を昨年の５倍超の水準に相当する約50億ドル（約5500億円）に増やすよう要求。その後、この要求は取り下げたとされるが、米韓の交渉はなお行き詰まり状態にある。原題：U.S. Military Sends Furlough Warnings to Civilian Korean Staff（抜粋） 最新の情報は、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中 LEARN MORE