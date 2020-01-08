金のスポット相場が上昇、一時1.5％高－イランによる攻撃の報受け

Photographer: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg Photographer: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg

イランが米軍が駐留するイラク基地への攻撃を開始したとの報を受け、８日午前のアジア時間帯の取引で、金のスポット相場が一時1.5％上昇した。

金相場はシンガポール時間午前７時48分時点で、一時22.14ドル高の１オンス＝1596.51ドルを付けた。

原題：Spot Gold Jumps 1.5% After Iran Says It Attacked Iraqi Airbase（抜粋）