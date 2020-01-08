Photographer: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg 金のスポット相場が上昇、一時1.5％高－イランによる攻撃の報受け Bloomberg News 2020年1月8日 9:05 JST One kilogram gold bullion bars sit stacked at the Valcambi SA precious metal refinery in Balerna, Switzerland, on Tuesday, April 24, 2018. Gold's haven qualities have come back in focus this year as President Donald Trump’s administration picks a series of trade fights with friends and foes, and investors fret about equity market wobbles that started on Wall Street and echoed around the world. Photographer: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg Photographer: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg イランが米軍が駐留するイラク基地への攻撃を開始したとの報を受け、８日午前のアジア時間帯の取引で、金のスポット相場が一時1.5％上昇した。 金相場はシンガポール時間午前７時48分時点で、一時22.14ドル高の１オンス＝1596.51ドルを付けた。原題：Spot Gold Jumps 1.5% After Iran Says It Attacked Iraqi Airbase（抜粋） 最新の情報は、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中 LEARN MORE