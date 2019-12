A member of the security staff stands on the platform next CRH380A train, foreground, used on the Beijing-Shanghai high-speed line, at the Hongqiao Station in Shanghai, China, on Saturday, May 28, 2011. Beijing-Shanghai travelers will be able to buy coach-class tickets on a bullet-train line opening later this month for a less-than-expected 555 yuan ($86), boosting the threat to local airlines on their busiest route.