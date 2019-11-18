Photographer: Keith Bedford/Bloomberg 日本のＭＳ＆ＡＤとマニュライフがアビバのアジア資産争う Manuel Baigorri、伊藤小巻 2019年11月18日 10:15 JST The Tokyo Tower, center, stands illuminated in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Japan has been attempting monetary-fiscal coordination since 2013, with a joint statement by the Bank of Japan and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s administration pledging to work toward 2% inflation and sustainable economic growth. Under Abenomics, as it’s known, the price goal was supposed to be achieved in just two years. Six years on, inflation is stuck below 1%. Photographer: Keith Bedford/Bloomberg Photographer: Keith Bedford/Bloomberg 日本のＭＳ＆ＡＤインシュアランスグループホールディングスとカナダの生命保険会社マニュライフ・ファイナンシャルは、英アビバのシンガポールとベトナム部門の資産買収を争っている。事情に詳しい関係者が明らかにした。原題：Japan’s MS&AD, Manulife Said to Vie for Aviva’s Asian Assets（抜粋） 最新の情報は、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中 LEARN MORE