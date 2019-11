Moon Jae-in, South Korea’s president, right, walks past Shinzo Abe, Japan’s prime minister, prior to a family photo session at the Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Osaka, Japan, on Friday, June 28, 2019. The world’s most powerful leaders are gathering in Japan for meetings that may set the direction for the global economy and make the difference between war and peace in geopolitical hotspots.