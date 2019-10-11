アップルＣＥＯ、香港のアプリ削除決定を擁護－最善のユーザー保護

米 アップルのティム・クック最高経営責任者（ＣＥＯ）は10日、香港の地図アプリを削除する同社の決定を擁護した。このアプリが警察を襲撃するために「悪意を持って」利用されていることを示す「信頼できる情報」を同社が当局から受け取ったという。

アップルはアプリ「HKmap.live（香港マップ・ドット・ライブ）」について、今月にいったん配信を拒否した後に承認するなど二転三転した後、10日に「アップストア」から削除。同社は、法執行機関や住民を危険にさらす恐れがあるため、香港当局と相談した上で今回の決定に至った。クックＣＥＯはアップル社員に宛てた電子メールで同社としての考えを説明した。

ブルームバーグ・ニュースが入手した メモでによると、同ＣＥＯは「当社はここ数日間に香港サイバーセキュリティー・テクノロジー犯罪局と香港のユーザーから、個々の警官を暴力の標的にしたり、警察不在の場所で個人や財産に被害を与えるために、同アプリが悪意を持って利用されているという信頼できる情報を受け取った」と説明。同アプリは香港の法律にも違反しているという。

同社は今回の動きを巡り批判を受けており、クックＣＥＯはそれに対応した。国内や海外での議論は重要であるものの、事実を支配しているわけではないとし、「今回のケースでは、当社はそれらを徹底的に調査しており、今回の決定がユーザーを保護する上で最善と考えている」と指摘した。

メモ全文は以下の通り。

Team,

You have likely seen the news that we made the decision to remove an app from the App Store entitled HKmap.live. These decisions are never easy, and it is harder still to discuss these topics during moments of furious public debate. It’s out of my great respect for the work you do every day that I want to share the way we went about making this decision.

It is no secret that technology can be used for good or for ill. This case is no different. The app in question allowed for the crowdsourced reporting and mapping of police checkpoints, protest hotspots, and other information. On its own, this information is benign. However, over the past several days we received credible information, from the Hong Kong Cybersecurity and Technology Crime Bureau, as well as from users in Hong Kong, that the app was being used maliciously to target individual officers for violence and to victimize individuals and property where no police are present. This use put the app in violation of Hong Kong law. Similarly, widespread abuse clearly violates our App Store guidelines barring personal harm.

We built the App Store to be a safe and trusted place for every user. It’s a responsibility that we take very seriously, and it’s one that we aim to preserve. National and international debates will outlive us all, and, while important, they do not govern the facts. In this case, we thoroughly reviewed them, and we believe this decision best protects our users.