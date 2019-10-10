劉副首相は11日までワシントン滞在、米中協議で－関係者

Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

中国の劉鶴副首相は米中閣僚級貿易協議のため11日までワシントンに滞在する。事情に詳しい関係者が明らかにした。

同副首相など中国代表団は10、11日にライトハイザー通商代表部（ＵＳＴＲ）代表やムニューシン財務長官と会談する。代表団は10日に夕食会に出席する予定。

原題：

China’s Liu to Stay in Washington Through Friday For Meetings（抜粋）