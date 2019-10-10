Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg 劉副首相は11日までワシントン滞在、米中協議で－関係者 Jenny Leonard 2019年10月10日 9:18 JST 更新日時 2019年10月10日 9:26 JST A container ship sails near downtown Xiamen, China, on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. After a weekend of confusing signals, only a few negotiators in Beijing see a deal possible ahead of the 2020 U.S. election, in part because it’s dangerous to advise President Xi Jinping to sign a deal that Trump may eventually break, according to Chinese officials familiar with the talks who asked not to be identified. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg 中国の劉鶴副首相は米中閣僚級貿易協議のため11日までワシントンに滞在する。事情に詳しい関係者が明らかにした。 同副首相など中国代表団は10、11日にライトハイザー通商代表部（ＵＳＴＲ）代表やムニューシン財務長官と会談する。代表団は10日に夕食会に出席する予定。原題：China’s Liu to Stay in Washington Through Friday For Meetings（抜粋）(詳細を追加して更新します) 最新の情報は、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中 LEARN MORE