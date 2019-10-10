Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg 日韓が11日に２国間協議、輸出管理巡る韓国のＷＴＯ提訴受け Shinhye Kang 2019年10月10日 9:27 JST A tug boat pulls a container ship as shipping containers sit in the Busan Port Terminal (BPT) at the Port of Busan in this aerial photograph taken in Busan, South Korea, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. A trade dispute between South Korea and Japan is threatening to spiral out of control, and both governments want the White House on their side. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg 日本の対韓輸出管理強化を巡り、日韓両国は世界貿易機関（ＷＴＯ）の紛争処理手続きの一環として２国間協議を11日にジュネーブで行う。韓国の産業通商資源省が10日、電子メールで配布した資料で明らかにした。 半導体やディスプレーの製造に使われる３品目の韓国向け輸出管理を日本政府が厳格化したことを受け、韓国は先月ＷＴＯに提訴した。原題：S.Korea, Japan to Hold Bilateral Talks on WTO Dispute Oct. 11（抜粋） 最新の情報は、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中 LEARN MORE