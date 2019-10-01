Photographer: ED JONES/AFP 北朝鮮からミサイルが発射されたものとみられる－海上保安庁 藤本葵 2019年10月2日 7:21 JST 更新日時 2019年10月2日 8:12 JST A North Korean flag flies before missiles displayed during a military parade to mark 100 years since the birth of the country's founder Kim Il-Sung in Pyongyang on April 15, 2012. The commemorations came just two days after a satellite launch timed to mark the centenary fizzled out embarrassingly when the rocket apparently exploded within minutes of blastoff and plunged into the sea. AFP PHOTO / Ed Jones (Photo credit should read Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images) Photographer: ED JONES/AFP Photographer: ED JONES/AFP 北朝鮮が江原道元山から何らかの飛翔体を発射したと、韓国軍合同参謀本部が発表した。 菅義偉官房長官は記者会見で、２発の弾道ミサイルが発射されたとみられると述べ、１発は島根県沖の日本の排他的経済水域（ＥＥＺ）内に落下した可能性があり、もう１発はＥＥＺ外とみられるとした。菅官房長官は付近を航行する航空機や船舶への被害報告は確認されていないと述べた。 発射が報じられると外為市場ではドル・円が一時0.1％安まで下落した。午前８時11分現在、１ドル＝107円75銭近辺で取引されている。 最新の情報は、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中 LEARN MORE