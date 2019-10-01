Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg ＧＰＩＦ、為替ヘッジ付外国債券を国内債券の資産構成割合に算入 小野満剛 2019年10月1日 10:12 JST The Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) logo is displayed on annual reports ahead of a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, July 5, 2019. The world's biggest pension fund posted a gain for a third consecutive fiscal year as overseas stocks rallied and strength in the dollar versus the yen helped boost the value of its assets abroad. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg 年金積立金管理運用独立行政法人（ＧＰＩＦ）は2019年度の運用計画の変更を発表し、為替ヘッジ付外国債券について外国債券の資産構成割合から控除し国内債券の構成割合に算入するとした。 最近の市場環境下で国内債券の代替として有効な資産となっており、そのリスク・リターン特性が国内債券に近いことを考慮したという。基の情報をご覧になるにはこちらをクリックしてください 最新の情報は、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中 LEARN MORE