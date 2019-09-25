Photographer: ED JONES/AFP バー長官が司法省によるフェイスブック調査求める David McLaughlin 2019年9月26日 7:55 JST A photo taken on May 16, 2012 shows a computer screen displaying the logo of social networking site Facebook reflected in a window before the Beijing skyline. With investors hungry for Facebook shares ahead of a hotly anticipated offering, the social network unveiled a 25 percent increase in the number of shares to be sold at the market debut. AFP PHOTO / Ed Jones / AFP PHOTO / Ed Jones (Photo credit should read ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images) Photographer: ED JONES/AFP Photographer: ED JONES/AFP 米連邦取引委員会（ＦＴＣ）がフェイスブックへの調査を開始していたにもかかわらず、司法省はバー長官からの求めで同社への調査の意向を固めた。事情に詳しい関係者１人が明らかにした。 同社は独占禁止法に違反して競争を阻害していなかったかどうか、２つの連邦機関の調査に同時に直面することになる。原題：Attorney General Barr Seeks DOJ Facebook Antitrust Probe（抜粋） 最新の情報は、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中 LEARN MORE