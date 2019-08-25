Photographer: Bloomberg/Bloomberg 原油先物は４日続落、米中貿易戦争の激化受け－アジア市場 Andrew Janes 2019年8月26日 7:43 JST Oil tankers are anchored near the Port of Long Beach, California, U.S., on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2009. A surplus of idled oil tankers, which would stretch 26 miles if lined up end to end, may signal a 25 percent slump in freight rates this year. The ships will unload 26 percent of the crude and oil products they are storing in six months, adding to vessel supply and pushing rates for supertankers down to an average of $30,000 a day, compared with $40,212 now. Photographer: Bloomberg/Bloomberg Photographer: Bloomberg/Bloomberg 原油先物相場は４日続落。米中の貿易戦争がエスカレートし、世界の需要見通しが一段と悪化している。 シドニー時間26日午前８時22分（日本時間同日午前７時22分）時点でニューヨーク商業取引所（ＮＹＭＥＸ）のウェスト・テキサス・インターミディエート（ＷＴＩ）先物10月限は0.97ドル安の１バレル＝53.20ドル。原題：Oil Declines for a Fourth Day After Escalation in Trade War（抜粋） 最新の情報は、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中 LEARN MORE