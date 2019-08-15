Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg 米30年債利回りが初めて２％下回る Tan Hwee Ann 2019年8月15日 10:51 JST The U.S. Treasury building stands in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. The Trump administration announced today it will delay until mid-December the 10% tariff on some Chinese products on many holiday-shopping lists, with the president acknowledging that the levies would have hurt consumers. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg 30年物米国債の利回りがアジア時間15日の取引で、初めて２％を下回った。世界経済の成長減速への懸念が強まっている。 30年債利回りは一時３ベーシスポイント（ｂｐ、１ｂｐ＝0.01％）低下の1.9883％となった。前日は15ｂｐ低下していた。原題：Treasury 30-Year Bond Yield Drops Below 2% for First Time（抜粋） 最新の情報は、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中 LEARN MORE