Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

米30年債利回りが初めて２％下回る

Tan Hwee Ann
30年物米国債の利回りがアジア時間15日の取引で、初めて２％を下回った。世界経済の成長減速への懸念が強まっている。

　　30年債利回りは一時３ベーシスポイント（ｂｐ、１ｂｐ＝0.01％）低下の1.9883％となった。前日は15ｂｐ低下していた。

原題：Treasury 30-Year Bond Yield Drops Below 2% for First Time（抜粋）

