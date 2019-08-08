中国人民元の中心レート、７元台に設定－2008年以来初めて

Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

中国人民銀行（中央銀行）は８日、人民元の中心レートを１ドル＝7.0039元に設定した。７元よりも元安水準となるのは2008年以来。人民元は今週下落し、08年５月以来となる７元台を付けたが、中心レートはこの節目を突破していなかった。オフショア人民元はほぼ変わらず。

原題：Chins Sets Yuan Fixing Weaker Than 7 for First Time Since 2008（抜粋）