中国人民元の中心レート、７元台に設定－2008年以来初めて Tian Chen 2019年8月8日 9:57 JST 更新日時 2019年8月8日 10:26 JST The Hapag-Lloyd AG Leverkusen Express sails out of the Yangshan Deepwater Port, operated by Shanghai International Port Group Co. (SIPG), in this aerial photograph taken in Shanghai, China, on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Trump's threat to raise tariffs on all Chinese goods last week shattered a truce reached with Xi just weeks earlier, unleashing tit-for-tat actions on trade and currency policy that risk accelerating a wider geopolitical fight between the world's biggest economies. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg 中国人民銀行（中央銀行）は８日、人民元の中心レートを１ドル＝7.0039元に設定した。７元よりも元安水準となるのは2008年以来。人民元は今週下落し、08年５月以来となる７元台を付けたが、中心レートはこの節目を突破していなかった。オフショア人民元はほぼ変わらず。原題：Chins Sets Yuan Fixing Weaker Than 7 for First Time Since 2008（抜粋）