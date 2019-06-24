トランプ氏、ホルムズ海峡の船舶防衛は自国で－日本など名指し

A picture taken during a guided tour by the US Navy (NAVCENT) shows the Japanese oil tanker Kokuka Courageous off the port of the Gulf emirate of Fujairah on June 19, 2019. - The Japanese tanker attacked in the Gulf of Oman last week was damaged by a limpet mine resembling Iranian mines, the US military in the Middle East said today. Commander Sean Kido of the US Navy told reporters that the US military has recovered biometric information of the assailants on the Japanese ship including "hand and finger prints." Two oil tankers were damaged in twin attacks close to the Iranian coast on June 13, just outside the strategic Strait of Hormuz. (Photo by Mumen KHATIB / AFP) (Photo credit should read MUMEN KHATIB/AFP/Getty Images)
Photographer: MUMEN KHATIB/AFP
Photographer: MUMEN KHATIB/AFP
トランプ米大統領は、中東のホルムズ海峡の原油輸送路防衛を米国が担っている状況に疑問を投げかけた。日本や中国の石油タンカーも同海峡を通過しているとして、防衛は自国で行うべきだとの見解を示した。タンカーが攻撃された事件や米無人偵察機の撃墜を受けて、米国とイランとの間で緊張が高まっている。
トランプ氏は24日、「なぜわれわれが代償もなしに他国のために（長年にわたって）輸送路を守っているのか。そうした国々は全て、自国の船を自ら守るべきだ」とツイート。ツイートの中でトランプ氏は、中国が91％、日本は62％の原油をホルムズ海峡経由で輸入していると記した。
菅義偉官房長官は25日午前の会見で、トランプ大統領の発言について、「ホルムズ海峡における航行の安全確保はわが国のエネルギー安全保障上、死活的に重要」と指摘。米国など関係国と連携し、「中東の緊張緩和と情勢安定化に向けた外交努力を継続したい」と述べた。トランプ大統領が求めた日本政府としての具体的行動については、言及を控えた。
原題：
（抜粋） Trump Questions U.S. Defense of Oil in Strait After Iran Attacks
(
菅官房長官の発言を追加して更新しました.)