アジア開銀：19年のアジア新興国成長率予想を5.7％に下方修正

アジア開銀：19年のアジア新興国成長率予想を5.7％に下方修正Ailing Tan
-
従来の見通しは5.8％－ＡＤＢが最新の「アジア経済見通し」発表
-
中国の成長率予想は19年が6.3％、20年が6.1％
アジア開発銀行（ＡＤＢ）は最新の「アジア経済見通し」で、2019年のアジア新興国・地域の成長率予想を5.7％とし、従来の5.8％から引き下げた。
- 中国の成長率予想は19年が6.3％、20年が6.1％
- インフレ率予想は19年が1.9％、20年が1.8％
- インドは19年が7.2％成長、20年が7.3％成長
- インフレ率は19年が4.3％、20年が4.6％
- 韓国は19年が2.5％成長、20年が2.5％成長
- インフレ率は19年が1.4％、20年が1.4％
|Year
|2020
|2019
|2018
|2020
|2019
|2018
|Forecast
|Forecast
|Actual
|Forecast
|Forecast
|Actual
|GDP
|Inflation
|Developing Asia
|5.6%
|5.7%
|5.9%
|2.5%
|2.5%
|2.5%
|Central Asia
|4.2%
|4.2%
|4.4%
|7.2%
|7.8%
|7.9%
|Armenia
|4.5%
|4.3%
|5.2%
|3.2%
|3.5%
|2.5%
|Azerbaijan
|2.7%
|2.5%
|1.4%
|5.0%
|4.0%
|2.3%
|Georgia
|4.9%
|5.0%
|4.8%
|3.0%
|3.2%
|2.6%
|Kazakhstan
|3.3%
|3.5%
|4.1%
|5.5%
|6.0%
|6.0%
|Kyrgyz Republic
|4.4%
|4.0%
|3.5%
|3.5%
|3.0%
|1.5%
|Tajikistan
|6.5%
|7.0%
|7.3%
|7.0%
|7.5%
|5.4%
|Turkmenistan
|5.8%
|6.0%
|6.2%
|8.2%
|9.0%
|9.4%
|Uzbekistan
|5.5%
|5.2%
|5.1%
|14.0%
|16.0%
|17.9%
|East Asia
|5.5%
|5.7%
|6.0%
|1.8%
|1.8%
|2.0%
|Hong Kong
|2.5%
|2.5%
|3.0%
|2.3%
|2.3%
|2.4%
|Mongolia
|6.3%
|6.7%
|6.9%
|7.5%
|8.5%
|6.8%
|China
|6.1%
|6.3%
|6.6%
|1.8%
|1.9%
|2.1%
|South Korea
|2.5%
|2.5%
|2.7%
|1.4%
|1.4%
|1.5%
|Taiwan
|2.0%
|2.2%
|2.6%
|1.2%
|1.1%
|1.3%
|South Asia
|6.9%
|6.8%
|6.7%
|4.9%
|4.7%
|3.7%
|Afghanistan
|3.0%
|2.5%
|2.2%
|4.5%
|3.0%
|0.6%
|Bangladesh
|8.0%
|8.0%
|7.9%
|5.8%
|5.5%
|5.8%
|Bhutan
|6.0%
|5.7%
|5.5%
|4.0%
|3.8%
|3.6%
|India
|7.3%
|7.2%
|7.0%
|4.6%
|4.3%
|3.5%
|Maldives
|6.3%
|6.5%
|7.6%
|1.5%
|1.0%
|-0.1%
|Nepal
|6.3%
|6.2%
|6.3%
|5.1%
|4.4%
|4.2%
|Pakistan
|3.6%
|3.9%
|5.2%
|7.0%
|7.5%
|3.9%
|Sri Lanka
|3.8%
|3.6%
|3.2%
|4.0%
|3.5%
|2.1%
|Southeast Asia
|5.0%
|4.9%
|5.1%
|2.7%
|2.6%
|2.7%
|Brunei
|1.5%
|1.0%
|-1.0%
|0.2%
|0.2%
|0.1%
|Cambodia
|6.8%
|7.0%
|7.3%
|2.5%
|2.5%
|2.5%
|Indonesia
|5.3%
|5.2%
|5.2%
|3.3%
|3.2%
|3.2%
|Laos
|6.5%
|6.5%
|6.5%
|2.0%
|2.0%
|2.0%
|Malaysia
|4.7%
|4.5%
|4.7%
|2.7%
|2.0%
|1.0%
|Myanmar
|6.8%
|6.6%
|6.2%
|7.5%
|6.8%
|7.1%
|Philippines
|6.4%
|6.4%
|6.2%
|3.5%
|3.8%
|5.2%
|Singapore
|2.6%
|2.6%
|3.2%
|0.9%
|0.7%
|0.4%
|Thailand
|3.7%
|3.9%
|4.1%
|1.0%
|1.0%
|1.1%
|Vietnam
|6.7%
|6.8%
|7.1%
|3.8%
|3.5%
|3.5%
|The Pacific
|3.2%
|3.5%
|0.9%
|4.0%
|3.7%
|4.0%
|Cook Islands
|4.5%
|6.0%
|7.0%
|1.5%
|1.0%
|0.4%
|Federated States of Micronesia
|2.5%
|2.7%
|2.0%
|1.5%
|0.7%
|1.0%
|Fiji
|3.5%
|3.2%
|3.0%
|3.0%
|3.5%
|4.1%
|Kiribati
|2.3%
|2.3%
|2.3%
|2.2%
|2.3%
|2.1%
|Marshall Islands
|2.2%
|2.3%
|2.5%
|1.0%
|0.5%
|0.7%
|Nauru
|0.1%
|-1.0%
|-2.4%
|2.0%
|2.5%
|3.8%
|Palau
|3.0%
|3.0%
|0.5%
|1.5%
|0.5%
|1.1%
|Papua New Guinea
|3.1%
|3.7%
|0.2%
|4.7%
|4.2%
|4.5%
|Samoa
|3.0%
|2.0%
|0.9%
|1.5%
|2.0%
|3.7%
|Solomon Islands
|2.3%
|2.4%
|3.0%
|2.5%
|2.5%
|3.3%
|Timor-Leste
|5.4%
|4.8%
|-0.5%
|3.3%
|3.0%
|2.1%
|Tonga
|1.9%
|2.1%
|0.4%
|5.3%
|5.3%
|5.3%
|Tuvalu
|4.4%
|4.1%
|4.3%
|3.5%
|3.4%
|1.8%
|Vanuatu
|2.8%
|3.0%
|3.2%
|2.0%
|2.0%
|2.2%
Source: Asian Development Outlook 2019
原題：ADB Lowers Developing Asia 2019 GDP Forecast to 5.7%; 2020 5.6%（抜粋）